Pianist Chris Staknys, clarinetist Colin Roshak and Sitka Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt, joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss their upcoming concert. February 22, 2020 at 7pm in the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Listen here:

Staknys and Roshak perform February 22, 2020 at 7pm in the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets $20 adult, $15 youth, available here and at Old Harbor Books.