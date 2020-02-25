Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy brings us up to speed on the Battle of the Bridge basketball series between Sitka High and Mt. Edgecumbe. Also, Kennedy has results from last week’s age-group swim meet in Ketchikan — and some exciting news about a Sitka High Cross Country standout. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
