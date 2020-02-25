The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live. (KCAW Photo)

Is the world approaching a climate crisis? Sitka’s local government will weigh in on that question when it meets tonight (2-24-20) .

The Sitka Assembly will consider a resolution that would, “declare a climate emergency and mobilization effort to adapt to a changing climate.” Sponsored by assembly members Thor Christianson and Kevin Knox, the resolution requires city staff to take numerous actions to address climate change at the local level. The city administrator would work with department heads to make a plan to reduce greenhouse emissions in each department by 2025.

The assembly will also consider, again on first reading, updating the city code with rules and regulations for tiny houses. At their last meeting, assembly members removed a section that would have prevented tiny houses from being built with vinyl siding, calling the section too restrictive. So now, those code changes are coming before the group for another first reading.

And at the end of the meeting, the assembly may go behind closed doors to discuss a complaint lodged by a member of the public against Mayor Gary Paxton. Last November, the assembly passed a resolution in support of “No action” to the Forest Service’s proposed reversal of the Roadless Rule, over Paxton’s objection. Before transmitting the resolution to congress, the mayor attached a letter from the Sitka Conservation Society that had not received formal assembly approval.

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 5 pm for a work session with the Sitka Chamber of Commerce and Visit Sitka.

The regular meeting begins at 6. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.