Susan Suarez joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the third annual Sitka Elks Lodge wine tasting event, with food, wine, and live entertainment by Emily Vicker. Listen here:
The Elks Lodge wine tasting is Friday, February 28 at 6 p.m.
Posted by KCAW News | Feb 26, 2020
