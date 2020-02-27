Young Performers Theater director Zeke Blackwell is joined by actors Morgan and Elliot to discuss this weekend’s “Pirates of Penzance.” The classic Gilbert & Sullivan operetta will be staged this Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and Sunday (2 p.m.) at the Odess Theater on the historic Sheldon Jackson campus. 46 students ranging in age from 7 to 18 comprise the two casts for the show, along with 8 students running tech.