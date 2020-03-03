Sitka Masters swimmer Tom Jacobsen broke four state records en route to the Baranof Barracudas Masters Swimming championship at the end of February.

Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy took a trip on the Allen Marine ferry between Juneau, Tenakee, Kake, and Angoon over the weekend. He previews tonite’s final Battle of the Bridge, and he shares news of an amazing record-breaking weekend for Masters Swimming in Sitka. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.