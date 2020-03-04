The annual Sitka St. Baldrick’s fundraiser is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Elks Lodge. Family and friends get their heads shaved in support of children with cancer and their families. Volunteers and participants, Dave Vastola, Phin Edwards, Valorie Edwards, William Edwards and Brent Edwards joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the event. Listen here:
