The Sitka Grand Jury last month indicted a woman for second-degree murder and manslaughter, following an alleged drunk-driving accident that left one man dead last November.

34-year old Triska See has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of manslaughter, and one count of assault in the third degree in the death of 59-year old Thomas A. Fuller on November 1 of last year.

See, Fuller, and a third individual were driving in a 2015 Kia Soul near the Sitka ferry terminal that evening, when the vehicle left the highway and went into Starrigavan Bay. Fuller was unable to escape the car; he was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

At the time of the accident, it wasn’t clear who was behind the wheel. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for See’s arrest on February 27. She was arraigned the following day, with bail set at $25,000.

See remains in custody in the Sitka Jail. In addition to the three felony counts, See is also facing a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for 4 P.M. April 7.

On February 20, the Sitka Grand Jury indicted 33-year old Amanda Skultka on one count of assault in the third degree, for allegedly attacking her girlfriend with a hammer.

According to court records, Skultka and the woman got into an argument at Skultka’s house on February 8, and Skultka allegedly punched the victim in the ear. She then grabbed a hammer that was hanging on a nearby shelf and allegedly struck the victim twice on the thigh. As the victim attempted to leave the home, Skultka allegedly kicked her in the back of the leg.

The victim was subsequently evaluated at the hospital with minor bruising.

Skultka was arraigned on February 28 and released into supervised custody on $250 bail. Her next appearance in court is 4 P.M. April 7.

Also on February 20, the Sitka Grand Jury indicted 30-year old Cedar Mayo, on a pair of felonies: burglary in the second degree and theft in the second degree. According to the indictment, Mayo allegedly remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit theft. Mayo was arraigned in Sitka Superior Court on February 21, with bail set at $5,500. He was released into supervised custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27. A trial has been scheduled for May 4.

And finally, on February 27, the Sitka Grand Jury indicted 27-year old Felicia Allinger on one count of theft in the second degree for identity theft — a felony. Allinger was also charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of fraud, one count of theft, and one count of violating the conditions of her release from a previous conviction.

Allinger is currently in custody at the state prison in Lemon Creek, and will be arraigned in Sitka Superior Court the afternoon of March 5.