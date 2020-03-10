Baranof Elementary principal Jill LeCrone hands out books to present and future Baranof students in the spring of 2019. (BES photo)

Kari Sagel, with the Sitka School District, talks about the “Sneak Peek” of Baranof Elementary School for future kindergarteners, 2-3 P.M. Friday, March 27. Sagel also recaps last weekend’s Filipino celebration at Keet Gooshi Heen. March 27 is also the day online registration opens for the Sitka School District. Other topics: The School Climate and Connectedness Survey, Childcare Cafes.