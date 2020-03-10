Kari Sagel, with the Sitka School District, talks about the “Sneak Peek” of Baranof Elementary School for future kindergarteners, 2-3 P.M. Friday, March 27. Sagel also recaps last weekend’s Filipino celebration at Keet Gooshi Heen. March 27 is also the day online registration opens for the Sitka School District. Other topics: The School Climate and Connectedness Survey, Childcare Cafes.
