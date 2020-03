The “Battle of the Bridge” basketball series between Sitka High and MEHS has concluded for 2020 — with no obvious favorites for the Region V title. (Photo by Berett Wilber)

Daily Sitka Sentinel sports editor Garland Kennedy reviews the final Battle of the Bridge matchups last weekend, before Sitka and Edgecumbe head to Juneau for the Region V Basketball Tournament. He also talks beach logging, and Iditarod! With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.