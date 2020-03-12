The Sitka Assembly, when it met on Tuesday (3/10/20), approved a new section of city code that outlines rules and regulations for tiny houses, with the hopes of promoting more affordable housing in the community.



The new guidelines make Sitka one of the first cities in the United States to allow tiny houses on chassis in residential zones- specifically in mobile home lots. Tiny houses on wheels are legally considered RVs in most of the country.

Sitka’s new code aligns with International Residential Code standards for tiny homes. But when the assembly first considered making tiny houses on chassis legal in Sitka in January, some members pushed back with concerns about safety and standards. And others were worried it would leave a loophole for RVs, which are not legal permanent residential dwellings in Sitka.



So staff went back to the drawing board, re-crafting some of the language. The proposal came back to the assembly in February, but the group pushed back again, this time on a section of the code that would have prevented builders from using certain materials like vinyl siding in tiny house construction.



But by Tuesday, most assembly members were content with the new code, and the ordinance passed 6-0 on second and final reading.

In other business, the assembly…

Had a lengthy discussion on next steps to address climate change in Sitka, but took no formal action.