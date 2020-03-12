Thursday, March 12, is the first day residents can respond to the US Census online. Sarah Peterson, Kari Sagel, and Margot O’Connell talk about what Sitkans can expect, and why it’s a valuable tool for Southeast residents. The survey takes about 10 minutes, has only 10 questions, and asks for fewer details than the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend application. For residents without a computer, the Sitka Public Library has terminals available free of charge, as well as tech assistance.