Raven Radio is tracking on the Coronavirus and the measures being taken in Sitka and our Southeast Alaskan communities. Last updated: 4:19 PM Friday, March 13th, 2020

Organization Closure Information Website Pioneer Home Visitors limited to staff and family of residents. DHSS Sitka School District The Sitka School District remains in the preparedness phase of our response. Spring break starts Monday, 3/16. Sitka School District Mt. Edgecumbe High School At this time only out-of-state travel has been restricted. MEHS Virus Response Plan Alaska Marine Lines/Lynden Inc. Maintaining normal business operations and schedules. Alert Site Samson Tug and Barge Maintaining normal business operations and schedules. Status Reports SEARHC SEARHC facilities remain open for business. COVID-19 screening measures are in place at all locations to ensure your safety. COVID-19 Update Alaska Airlines Waiving change and cancellation fees. Restrictions apply. Travel Advisories Fortress Of The Bear Closed until April 13th, 2020. FB Page Rural Legislative Information Offices Closed to public foot traffic, effective immediately. Citizens who want to testify at legislative committee hearings can still do so by phone. Call the Sitka LIO at 747-6276 for instructions. LIO Listing Page Sitka True Value Regular hours of operation. Certain products will be limited per household. Items to include: Germicidal Cleaners/Sanitizers, Respirators, Nitrile gloves & Paper Products. FB Page

The KCAW newsroom is your local source of broadcast news. We are working hard to track developments throughout this situation. Our fellow CoastAlaska stations are also covering COVID-19 stories in their communities; keep up to date with their coverage here.

‘We have to trust each other’: Sitka’s top doc advises care, compliance during COVID-19 pandemic, Raven Radio News

Economic impact of COVID-19 ‘definitely an issue’ in Sitka, Raven Radio News

Sitka coordinates plans for arrival of Covid-19 virus, to ‘stay ahead of panic’, Raven Radio News

General Guidelines Adapted from the CDC website

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

Clean your hands often.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Take steps to protect others.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a facemask if you are sick. If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. A complete disinfection guide is available on the CDC website.

Take care of yourself.

It’s normal that people may feel anxious, sad or angry as a result of the news and events unfolding. Any disaster causes anxiety, but unlike many disasters, the evolving and long-term nature of this situation has the potential to put everyone under a great deal of stress for an extended period of time. Learn how to identify and cope with stress (LINK HERE) and read more about the emotional stakes around social distancing (LINK HERE.) Thanks to Sitka Counseling for the guidance!