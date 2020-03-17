SEARHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elliot Bruhl and Communications Director Maegan Bosak joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio for the Morning Interview.

Bruhl said as of this morning (3-17-20) SEARHC had tested “dozens” of people around Southeast Alaska, and so far, all of the tests results were negative. Bruhl said in each of the communities SEARHC serves, they’re setting up special testing areas outside of hospitals and clinics. In Sitka, there will be a drive-thru tent. They plan to open these testing areas later this week. Listen to the full interview here:

Currently there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, the newest two in Fairbanks.