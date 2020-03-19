Angoon, pictured here in 2017. The mayor declared a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Emily Russell/KCAW)

Angoon Mayor Joshua Bowen declared a local disaster emergency Wednesday [3-18-19] in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the public, Bowen called the declaration a “proactive measure” that will allow the city to use emergency funds and apply for aid from the state and federal government. The declaration is valid for a week, but can be renewed by the city council.

As of Thursday [3-19-20], there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Angoon.

Like other towns throughout Southeast and across the nation, Angoon is taking steps to limit human contact to slow the spread of the virus. School had already been cancelled for the rest of the month following Governor Mike Dunleavy’s statewide order, the store is accepting grocery orders over the phone, and Bowen announced that city hall is now closed.

In the letter, Bowen urged the public to limit trips outside of Angoon to essential travel only. For those returning from out of town, he asked that they avoid contact with at-risk groups, like the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.