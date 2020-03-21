A clinician pulls a sterile COVID-19 screening kit from a box at SEARHC’s drive-up clinic in Sitka on Friday, March 20, 2020. (KCAW photo/Berett Wilber)

An archive of reporting from KCAW News and our partners on the COVID-19 pandemic. For the latest news, see our KCAW COVID-19 Information Hub.

Sitka: A Portfolio in Social Distancing , KCAW News, 3-18-20

Alaska COVID-19 count jumps to 9 cases with patients in Anchorage, Seward, Alaska Public Media, 3-18-20

Campus closures upend school year for Sitka students , KCAW News, 3-18-20

Governor to shut down dining at bars and restaurants; total confirmed Alaska COVID-19 cases up to 6, KTOO.org, 3-17-20

First coronavirus case identified in Ketchikan, KRBD.org, 3-17-20

Two Fairbanks residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alaska Public Media, 3-17-20

SEARHC to open drive-thru testing tent in Sitka this week, KCAW News, 3-17-20

Assembly approves emergency declaration, funding, KCAW News, 3-17-20

Morning Interview: SEARHC officials say ‘dozens’ of COVID-19 tests administered across Southeast, KCAW News, 3-17-20

Alaska health department issues advisory for travelers returning from other countries and states, Alaska’s Energy Desk, 3-16-20

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southeast, KSTK Wrangell, 3-16-20

City declares local disaster emergency,KCAW News, 3-15-20

Port closure rumors cause grocery store rush, but barges to Sitka still on schedule, KCAW News, 3-13-20

Governor orders Alaska’s schools closed until March 30, KCAW News, 3-13-20

As more kits arrive, SEARHC investigates two possible covid-19 cases, KCAW News, 3-13-20

Alaska Capitol will close to the public, KTOO Juneau, 3-13-20

Alaska’s first known coronavirus patient arrived on a cargo flight and went to an ER in Anchorage, state officials say, Alaska Public Media, 3-12-20

‘We have to trust each other’: Sitka’s top doc advises care, compliance during COVID-19 pandemic, KCAW News, 3-11-20

Economic impact of COVID-19 ‘definitely an issue’ in Sitka, KCAW News, 3-11-20

Sitka coordinates plans for arrival of Covid-19 virus, to ‘stay ahead of panic’, KCAW News, 3-6-20