Sitka firefighters responded to a small fire in a home bathroom on Monday afternoon (3-23-20).

Chief engineer Craig Warren says the firehall received the call at 4:35 P.M. on Monday that a wastebasket was on fire in the bathroom of an upstairs apartment on Edgecumbe Drive.

By the time firefighters had arrived on scene, the homeowner had contained the fire with a chemical extinguisher.

Firefighters ensured that the blaze had not spread to the attic, or other parts of the home.

Warren says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.