Sitka legislator teams up to develop national coronavirus model
Posted by KCAW News | Mar 25, 2020
The state-by-state data in the CovidActNow model will soon be enhanced to include county-by-county projections.
Sitka Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has partnered with a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs — including Google executive Max Henderson — to develop a new website, covidactnow.org. In a very short time, the site has influenced policy-makers across the country, as they impose stricter measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kreiss-Tomkins spoke with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
The model indicates that March 24 – 29 is the critical window to impose strict “shelter in place” measures to prevent Alaskan hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Sitka’s Assembly passed a “shelter in place” ordinance on March 24.