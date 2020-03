Anxiety is a normal response to threat, as old as humankind itself. In an excerpt from an upcoming episode of Raven Radio’s Health Chat, host Martha Pearson speaks with SEARHC psychiatrist S.R. Thorward about how to manage the very normal feelings of anxiety we’re all experiencing around the coronavirus pandemic. You can listen to the entire episode of Health Chat at 1:30 P.M. Sunday, April 5, on KCAW-FM 104.7 Raven Radio in Sitka.