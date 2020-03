Sitka firefighters responded to a garage fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire hall received a report of flames and smoke coming from the garage of a home at 1303 Edgecumbe Drive, at around 1 P.M. Sunday (3-29-20).

One engine arrived and found the flames mostly doused by the resident.

Fire Chief Dave Miller says hot ashes in a garbage can likely ignited the blaze. The fire crew checked for further spread of the fire and found all was well.

A portable fan was used to clear smoke from the structure.