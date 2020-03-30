Three crew members are safe, after their fishing vessel nearly foundered offshore of Sitka on Saturday (3-28-30).

The Coast Guard received a mayday call from the fishing vessel Tamarack at 6 P.M. on Friday evening, that the boat was taking on water 35-miles west of Sitka.

The good samaritan vessel Pacific Bounty responded to an urgent marine information broadcast, and was the first to arrive on scene to aid the Tamarack.

A rescue helicopter from Air Station Sitka lowered a dewatering pump to the crew of the Tamarack, all three of whom had put on their survival suits.

The flooding eventually was brought under control. The Ketchikan-based Coast Guard cutter Bailey Barco diverted from a nearby mission, and arrived to join the Pacific Bounty as they escorted the Tamarack safely back to Sitka.