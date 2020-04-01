Following on the heels of the surprise mega-hit documentary, “The Tiger King,” Netflix announced that it is developing a spinoff comedy for broadcast this fall.



“The Bear King” will feature an obsessed narcissist with political ambitions, Teddy Frontier, who catapults to worldwide fame after a captive brown bear speaks to him telepathically, then waves.

Filming is set to begin Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Sitka, Alaska. Possible co-stars include Sandra Bullock as the feisty manager of a bear habitat, and Geoffrey Rush as an eccentric, large-animal veterinarian.