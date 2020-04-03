The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has developed a pair of interactive tools to help the public stay on top of where herring are spawning in Sitka Sound. The Sitka Sound Daily Herring Spawn is a step up from the diagrams that the department has published in the past. The Sitka Sound Herring Survey identifies where the major predator groups (whales and sea lions) are congregating, and shows the gps track of the ADF&G aerial survey.

The maps are still in beta development; the department is soliciting user feedback. Email comments to aaron.dupuis@alaska.gov.