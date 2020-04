Linda Behnken is the director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association. ALFA, and its community-supported fishery, Alaska’s Own, is starting a seafood donation program to aid Sitkans in need. In partnership with the Seafood Producer’s Cooperative, Sitka Sound Seafoods, and Sitka Mutual Aid. For more information on how to contribute the program visit www.alaskansown.com. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.