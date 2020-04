KCAW’s Katherine Rose speaks with SEARHC Health Educator Doug Osborne about today’s (12-1:30 P.M.Friday, April 10, 2020) Wooch.een Luncheon (to be held remotely). Osborne says it’s a chance to network and identify needs and resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Also every Mon-Sat at 3 P.M. for 15 minutes: “The Daily Dose of Relaxation,” a guided group meditation. Email douglaso@searhc.org for login information to both.