Numerous emergency ordinances are up for discussion when the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (4/14/20), all related to the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday, there were still no confirmed coronavirus cases in Sitka, and the assembly may put tougher measures in place in an attempt to keep it that way.

The group will consider an emergency ordinance requiring all essential workers arriving in Sitka to self-quarantine for 14 days, with the exception of critical healthcare workers. The ordinance, if passed, would also require businesses to submit protection plans to the city for the city administrator’s approval.



The assembly will also consider renewing the emergency order for Sitkans to “hunker down” and shelter-in-place. The original order was set to end today [on April 14th]. If passed, the shelter-in-place order would last until April 28th.

The assembly will also consider extending the lower seasonal electric rate to June, while extending the property tax assessment appeal deadline and the sales tax filing deadline, all with the intent of reducing costs to residents and small-business owners while the community hunkers down.

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6 pm. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live at six from the Cable House, following Alaska News Nightly.