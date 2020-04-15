Chandler O’Connell, with the Sitka Conservation Society, speaks with KCAW’s Katherine Rose about the mutual aid network that sprung up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitka Mutual Aid has received donated goods from Old Harbor Books, Southeast Dough Co., Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, Highliner Coffee, Graceful Pastries, Trinity Business Services, AC Lakeside, Mean Queen, and artist Jerrod Galanin.