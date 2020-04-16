Sitkans are being told to hunker down for at least another month. When the assembly met Tuesday, it extended the emergency resolution to “hunker down” until May 12.

The assembly first enacted the shelter-in-place order on March 24th, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The state has its own hunker-down mandate in place, in effect through April 21.



Assembly member Kevin Knox said he wanted Sitka’s measure to be extended out further than the state’s order. He said the city could always come back and change it if the outlook improved, but right now he wanted to be realistic about the timeline.

“I really feel like if we’re just going to go by two week increments the message begins to get lost, people stop taking it as seriously as they need to take it,” he said. “We just need to continue to really reinforce that this isn’t, unfortunately, a short term thing.”



Assembly member Kevin Mosher said he would vote for the ordinance but extending it again in May would give him pause.

“After a month, it’ll be a real hard sell to do this another month,” he said. “We have to start thinking about some sort of plan to mitigate this longterm without being in a complete lockdown, because that’s unsustainable.”



The resolution passed 6-1 with assembly member Valorie Nelson opposed.



Several other coronavirus related ordinances were also considered. The assembly voted to extend the seasonal electric rate for residents from April to June, in an attempt to save residents money on their utility bills. The move would cost the city around a million dollars in electric fund revenue. That motion passed 6-1 on second and final reading, with assembly member Richard Wein casting the sole opposing vote,. The assembly also unanimously voted to extend the property tax assessment appeal deadline to June 15. But a motion to delay the sales tax deadline didn’t win as much support, failing 2-5 with assembly members Nelson and Christianson voting in favor.

In other business, the Sitka Assembly…

Passed an emergency ordinance requiring all essential workers arriving to Sitka to quarantine for 14 days

Approved over $4 million in supplemental appropriations for FY2020 to cover Stark/Anti-Kickback Liability Settlement. The measure passed 5-2 with members Richard Wein and Valorie Nelson opposed

Amend Title 4 “revenue and finance” of the Sitka General code by adding Chapter 4.10 Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax



Unanimously approved a hire offer for Scott Elder as Utility Director

Authorized the municipal administrator to apply for a grant with the Economic Development Administration for up to $3 million dollars to support the secondary water source project and the Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association