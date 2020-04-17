In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sitka Fine Arts Camp has cancelled all summer programming. SFAC executive director Roger Schmidt spoke with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey about how they arrived at that difficult decision.
