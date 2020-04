Many classes are moving to the virtual space, and now Sitka Schools and Sitka Tribe are working collaboratively to make sure cultural education stays active, while schools are closed. KCAW’s Ari Snider spoke to Nancy Douglas, of the Sitka School District, Lakrisha Brady with Sitka Tribe of Alaska, and Will Kronick with Central Council of Tlingit and Haida, about culture classes being offered remotely. Listen here: