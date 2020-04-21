Congratulations to KCAW’s 2020 Spring Quiet Drive winner, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins! And many thanks to everyone who donated to Raven Radio during the Quiet Drive and into our extended “quiet” Spring Drive. We wouldn’t be here without your support!

A huge thank you to Equinox Alaska for donating a night out on their luxury yacht!

If you missed us during the Quiet Drive, it’s not too late to give a gift now. Your donation will come right back to you through the news, music, and community info that you listen to every day.