Raven Radio is partnering with Artchange to bring you “A Moment Together,” a project to help keep us connected to each other amid a new normal, through social distancing and beyond.

We invite you to share your story, reflections, poetry, or music, midnight ramblings, and moments from your life, from handwashing to getting your kids to do their schoolwork via conference call.

Post a video to social media with the hashtag #hunkerdownsitka, email news@kcaw.org, or leave a voicemail at 747-5877- follow the instructions to leave a message for the “Coronavirus project.”