“National Poetry Month” is a celebration of poetry that happens each April. NPM was created by the Academy of American Poets in April of 1996, to remind the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture.



In observance of the month, Raven Radio spent time with several local poets, recording selections of their work. We aired a poem a week during Morning Edition, but recorded many more. Listen to the poems here:

Greenhouse Meditation

Written and performed by Brooke Schafer

This is the way it goes (in English and Haida)

Written and performed by Dr. Erma Lawrence

Accidental Blessings

Written and performed by John Straley

Back East

Written and performed by Makenzie Rose

Check back frequently for more poetry!