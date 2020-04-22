“National Poetry Month” is a celebration of poetry that happens each April. NPM was created by the Academy of American Poets in April of 1996, to remind the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture.
In observance of the month, Raven Radio spent time with several local poets, recording selections of their work. We aired a poem a week during Morning Edition, but recorded many more. Listen to the poems here:
Greenhouse Meditation
Written and performed by Brooke Schafer
This is the way it goes (in English and Haida)
Written and performed by Dr. Erma Lawrence
Accidental Blessings
Written and performed by John Straley
Back East
Written and performed by Makenzie Rose
Check back frequently for more poetry!