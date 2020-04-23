Talk of Southeast Alaska is a new call-in radio program on Raven Radio. Our third episode aired on Wednesday, April 22nd – our discussion centered on intimate partner and family safety in the time of a pandemic. We partnered with Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) on this installment of their Crucial Conversations series. Direct Services Director Tina Bachmeier and Amanda Capitummino, Communications and Evaluation Specialist, joined us on the program to talk about where to find help, how to identify, and background causes for domestic violence when you’re in isolation as a result of COVID-19.

Our guests provided resources for listeners to use:

SAFV’s COVID-19 Resource Page – https://www.safv.org/covid-19

Confidential Text Line – (907) 623-7820, advocates available 8AM to 11PM every day

Hotline – (907) 747-3370 or (800) 478-6511

Our next episode will be May 20th, when we talk about the Hemlock Sawfly outbreak impacting Admirality and Kupreanof Islands in Southeast Alaska.

Want to keep up on Talk of Southeast Alaska topics, updates, or discussions? Sign up for our weekly newsletter (starting in full, as soon as we can have multiple guests in the studio again. TBD due to the coronavirus.) – http://bit.ly/KCAWtalk

Hosted by Becky Meiers, and produced by Peter Vu, Talk of Southeast Alaska is one of the results of 2019’s Translatorpalooza tour. We developed this show as a result of our meetings with listeners throughout our broadcast area. Over and over, folks in each community expressed the need to hear from each other — they wanted to hear how people throughout our region were dealing with the issues they were dealing with. They wanted to hear stories from other folks in small communities along the coast.

We’re always encouraging our listener-members to participate in making this radio, and now we’re building a direct line in.

Thanks to BellyMeat (Ernie Eggleston, Gary Gouker, Ted Howard), who created our theme and promo music, to Dave Emmert for his expert guidance, and to the KCAW News Room for their ongoing support around research & topics.