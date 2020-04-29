As we all find ways to stay busy during these isolated times, Raven Radio would like to invite you to gather around the radio for performances from LA Theatre Works over the coming weeks. Join us on a journey from self-quarantine and into the proverbial theatre for performances of some amazing dramatic works. We will be sharing performances of:
- A Room with a View (4/29)
- Barefoot in the Park (5/6)
- The Graduate (5/13)
- and This is Our Youth (5/20)
These performances will be featured on Wednesday nights from 10-midnight through May 20th. Black tie optional.