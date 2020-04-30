City planner Amy Ainslie and special projects manager Scott Brylinsky are preparing the master plan for the No Name Mountain/Granite Creek area, and 830-acre parcel of city-owned land suitable for a wide variety of uses — from recreational tourism to high-end housing. They’re asking for public input between now an May 17, before the document goes to the Assembly for consideration.

KCAW’s Robert Woolsey spoke with Ainslie and Brylinsky on today’s Morning Interview. Listen here:

Learn all about it and take a survey at nonamemountainproject.com.