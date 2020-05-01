May is National Bike Month. SEARHC is hosting a bicycle fitness challenge May 1-29. Each week in May three $100 VISA gift cards will be raffled, with the first drawing to be on May 8. To enter, send your bike photo by noon every Friday to douglaso@searhc.org or post at SEARHC’s Facebook or Instagram page. All participants are encouraged to wear a helmet, bike on the right side of the road and follow social distancing guidelines while riding. For more information call Doug Osborne at 738-8734.