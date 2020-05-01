Last updated: 9:30 AM Friday, May 1, 2020

Sitka’s first COVID-19 case status unchanged

Sitka’s Unified Command issued a news release at 2 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020, that the state “Epidemiology Section is continuing to evaluate this case, and reminds the public that this remains a positive case for Sitka.”

The Unified Command goes on to “urge citizens to continue to adhere to all local and state mandates regarding travel and staying home as much as possible.”

Sitka’s first confirmed positive case of COVID-19

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium announced on Saturday, April 25, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sitka, a resident at Sitka Long-Term Care. The patient was transferred to the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center; all other residents at Sitka LTC are being tested. Read the full story.

Alaska reopens “responsibly”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued Health Mandate 16, effective Friday, April 24, 2020, allowing many businesses to reopen which had been closed under previous mandates (mandates 3, 9, and 11). However, there are many limitations covering social distancing, capacity, and cloth face coverings/masks. Mandate 16 effectively ends Alaska’s “Shelter-in-Place” rules, and allows for gatherings of no more than 20 people — again, under strict social distancing guidelines.

Of note: While dine-in restaurant service is allowed to resume, bars must remain closed.

In Sitka, however, the Assembly met in emergency session on April 23 and did not rescind the municipal “hunker down” ordinance (see below), so it remains in effect until May 12. The question of whether a municipal ordinance could supersede a state mandate in this circumstance remains unresolved.

See all of the State of Alaska Health Mandates.

Where do I get a mask?

Following on the heels of advice issued by the state on April 3, the Sitka Unified Command on April 17, 2020, recommended that all Sitkans wear cloth face coverings in public settings. This is because 1) COVID-19 is transmitted in respiratory droplets, and 2) You may not know if you’ve got it (i.e. you can be “asymptomatic”). Cloth face coverings protect others from an infection that you may not know you have. Volunteers have been sewing masks in Sitka. To get one, email pio@cityofsitka.org, or call 747-1899.

Do you feel fully informed about the pandemic? Do you feel prepared? Do you want to contribute to policy decisions?

The Sitka Sound Science Center, in conjunction with social scientists at the Rand Corporation, is surveying Southeast residents to learn where they obtain information about the coronavirus pandemic, and how they feel about the risks of the disease. It’s completely anonymous. The data will be used, according to research coordinator Callie Simmons, “to design policies and support services for isolated rural communities in Southeast Alaska (and) to help minimize any impact of COVID-19 on our communities as well as their cultural knowledge and heritage.” Take the survey here.

Schools Closed Through the End of the School Year

On April 9, 2020, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued Health Mandate 13. It reads as follows:

The statewide school closure of all K-12 public and private schools is being extended from May 1, 2020 to the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Despite the need to extend school building closures, student learning will continue, per each school district’s individual plan, to provide distance-delivered educational services to students.

The mandate does allow for final in-person student-teacher conferences at the end of the year, if the state’s health outlook safely allows it. Read more about Health Mandate 13.

Alaskans Advised to Wear Face Coverings in Public Places

On Friday, April 3, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued Health Alert 10 advising Alaskans to wear face coverings in public places — especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. This is not a mandate. Read the full text of Health Alert 10.

Sitkans must “Hunker Down”

Sitka’s municipal government has ordered that residents Hunker Down, also known as Shelter in Place. Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sitka, the assembly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 passed a “Hunker Down” resolution. On April 14, 2020, the assembly extended the resolution for another month. This means…

1 – All people in the City and Borough of Sitka should stay home as much as possible, through May 12, 2020.

2 – Non-essential businesses shall close through May 12, 2020. Employees are encouraged to work from home if possible.

3 – Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, as well as many other “critical businesses” (as defined in the order); however, customers must practice social distancing.

Although “Hunker Down” is an order, there are many exceptions in the resolution. There is no requirement to remain in your home at all times. Most outdoor activities like walking, hiking, etc. are not specifically disallowed. Social distancing is advised at all times

If You Think You Are Sick

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing. The SEARHC COVID Hotline is 907-966-8799 (8 A.M. – 5 P.M.). After hours, call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-613-0560.

As of Thursday, March 26, SEARHC will be updating screening criteria to include testing of all patients with a fever and cough, regardless of travel or exposure history. This reflects the realization that there is community-spread occurring in our state.

Public Health Centers

All Public Health Centers across Alaska are scaling back the delivery of preventative services, well child exams, and non-urgent reproductive health services due to staffing reassigned to work on COVID-19 Response efforts. Contact the Sitka Public Health Center for service availability. Public Health Nursing will continue to offer flu shots, but call ahead to schedule an appointment. Sitka Public Health Center Info.

Other Local Resources

The Sitka Economic Development Association has created a Sitka Resiliency Task Force, with a website containing links to financial resources for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic. SEDA also distributes a current list of Sitka restaurants which are closed, or offering pickup/delivery services.

National Resources on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for ongoing updates on COVID-19.

Additional State Resources

The Alaska Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services has info if you have any questions.

For non-clinical questions about Coronavirus, call 2-1-1.

For a situation overview of what’s happening on a state-wide level, go to the Department of Health & Social Services website for more info.

To sign up for ‘Code Red’ updates through the Sitka Police Department, CLICK HERE.

SEARHC has just opened an alternative testing site in Sitka. Call 966-8799 to make an appointment.

General Guidelines Adapted from the CDC website

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

Clean your hands often.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Take steps to protect others.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a cloth face mask while in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, even if you’re not sick. Guidelines and instructions for how to make and wear a homemade cloth mask are available on the CDC website.

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. A complete disinfection guide is available on the CDC website.

Take care of yourself

It’s normal that people may feel anxious, sad or angry as a result of the news and events unfolding. Any disaster causes anxiety, but unlike many disasters, the evolving and long-term nature of this situation has the potential to put everyone under a great deal of stress for an extended period of time. Learn how to identify and cope with stress (LINK HERE) and read more about the emotional stakes around social distancing (LINK HERE.) Thanks to Sitka Counseling for the guidance!

Resources by and for disability communities

For folks with disabilities and chronic illnesses, there is a living document started by the University of Michigan Council for Disability Concerns to share online resources. The content is crowd-sourced, and continually vetted/updated/cleaned. Click here for more information.

Information on pets

While this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, the CDC believes there’s no reason to think any animals, including pets in the US, might be a sources of infection. To date, CDC has not received reports of companion animals sick with the coronavirus, and there’s no evidence they will be able to spread it to humans in the future. For more information, check out this post on the Sitka Animal Hospital Facebook page.