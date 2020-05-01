Last updated: 9:30 AM Friday, May 1, 2020
Sitka’s first COVID-19 case status unchanged
Sitka’s Unified Command issued a news release at 2 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020, that the state “Epidemiology Section is continuing to evaluate this case, and reminds the public that this remains a positive case for Sitka.”
The Unified Command goes on to “urge citizens to continue to adhere to all local and state mandates regarding travel and staying home as much as possible.”
Sitka’s first confirmed positive case of COVID-19
The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium announced on Saturday, April 25, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sitka, a resident at Sitka Long-Term Care. The patient was transferred to the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center; all other residents at Sitka LTC are being tested. Read the full story.
Alaska reopens “responsibly”
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued Health Mandate 16, effective Friday, April 24, 2020, allowing many businesses to reopen which had been closed under previous mandates (mandates 3, 9, and 11). However, there are many limitations covering social distancing, capacity, and cloth face coverings/masks. Mandate 16 effectively ends Alaska’s “Shelter-in-Place” rules, and allows for gatherings of no more than 20 people — again, under strict social distancing guidelines.
Of note: While dine-in restaurant service is allowed to resume, bars must remain closed.
In Sitka, however, the Assembly met in emergency session on April 23 and did not rescind the municipal “hunker down” ordinance (see below), so it remains in effect until May 12. The question of whether a municipal ordinance could supersede a state mandate in this circumstance remains unresolved.
See all of the State of Alaska Health Mandates.
Where do I get a mask?
Following on the heels of advice issued by the state on April 3, the Sitka Unified Command on April 17, 2020, recommended that all Sitkans wear cloth face coverings in public settings. This is because 1) COVID-19 is transmitted in respiratory droplets, and 2) You may not know if you’ve got it (i.e. you can be “asymptomatic”). Cloth face coverings protect others from an infection that you may not know you have. Volunteers have been sewing masks in Sitka. To get one, email pio@cityofsitka.org, or call 747-1899.
Do you feel fully informed about the pandemic? Do you feel prepared? Do you want to contribute to policy decisions?
The Sitka Sound Science Center, in conjunction with social scientists at the Rand Corporation, is surveying Southeast residents to learn where they obtain information about the coronavirus pandemic, and how they feel about the risks of the disease. It’s completely anonymous. The data will be used, according to research coordinator Callie Simmons, “to design policies and support services for isolated rural communities in Southeast Alaska (and) to help minimize any impact of COVID-19 on our communities as well as their cultural knowledge and heritage.” Take the survey here.
Schools Closed Through the End of the School Year
On April 9, 2020, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued Health Mandate 13. It reads as follows:
The statewide school closure of all K-12 public and private schools is being extended from May 1, 2020 to the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Despite the need to extend school building closures, student learning will continue, per each school district’s individual plan, to provide distance-delivered educational services to students.
The mandate does allow for final in-person student-teacher conferences at the end of the year, if the state’s health outlook safely allows it. Read more about Health Mandate 13.
Alaskans Advised to Wear Face Coverings in Public Places
On Friday, April 3, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued Health Alert 10 advising Alaskans to wear face coverings in public places — especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. This is not a mandate. Read the full text of Health Alert 10.
Sitkans must “Hunker Down”
Sitka’s municipal government has ordered that residents Hunker Down, also known as Shelter in Place. Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sitka, the assembly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 passed a “Hunker Down” resolution. On April 14, 2020, the assembly extended the resolution for another month. This means…
1 – All people in the City and Borough of Sitka should stay home as much as possible, through May 12, 2020.
2 – Non-essential businesses shall close through May 12, 2020. Employees are encouraged to work from home if possible.
3 – Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, as well as many other “critical businesses” (as defined in the order); however, customers must practice social distancing.
Although “Hunker Down” is an order, there are many exceptions in the resolution. There is no requirement to remain in your home at all times. Most outdoor activities like walking, hiking, etc. are not specifically disallowed. Social distancing is advised at all times
If You Think You Are Sick
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing. The SEARHC COVID Hotline is 907-966-8799 (8 A.M. – 5 P.M.). After hours, call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-613-0560.
As of Thursday, March 26, SEARHC will be updating screening criteria to include testing of all patients with a fever and cough, regardless of travel or exposure history. This reflects the realization that there is community-spread occurring in our state.
Public Health Centers
All Public Health Centers across Alaska are scaling back the delivery of preventative services, well child exams, and non-urgent reproductive health services due to staffing reassigned to work on COVID-19 Response efforts. Contact the Sitka Public Health Center for service availability. Public Health Nursing will continue to offer flu shots, but call ahead to schedule an appointment. Sitka Public Health Center Info.
Other Local Resources
The Sitka Economic Development Association has created a Sitka Resiliency Task Force, with a website containing links to financial resources for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic. SEDA also distributes a current list of Sitka restaurants which are closed, or offering pickup/delivery services.
National Resources on the Coronavirus Pandemic
Go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for ongoing updates on COVID-19.
Additional State Resources
The Alaska Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services has info if you have any questions.
- For non-clinical questions about Coronavirus, call 2-1-1.
- For a situation overview of what’s happening on a state-wide level, go to the Department of Health & Social Services website for more info.
- To sign up for ‘Code Red’ updates through the Sitka Police Department, CLICK HERE.
- SEARHC has just opened an alternative testing site in Sitka. Call 966-8799 to make an appointment.
COVID-19 Tracker (Updated 9:30 AM 5-1-20)
|Sitka
|Southeast
|Alaska Total
|Confirmed Cases:
|1
|50
364
|Fatalities
|1*
9
|Recovered
|38
254
Visit the State of Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub for complete information on cases statewide.
*The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported on March 24, 2020, that a Southeast Alaskan resident had died from COVID-19 after a prolonged stay in a healthcare facility in King County, Washington. The CDC is counting this as an Alaska fatality. The first in-state fatality was a 63-year old Anchorage resident with underlying medical conditions, on March 25.
The KCAW newsroom is your local source of broadcast news. We are working hard to track developments throughout this situation. Our latest news stories can be found below; for older stories, visit our KCAW COVID-19 News Archive. Our fellow CoastAlaska stations are also covering COVID-19 stories in their communities; keep up to date with their coverage here.
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Nothing ‘false’ about it, Sitka’s first coronavirus remains a positive
Monday, April 27, 2020
Blip or outbreak? Sitka’s first coronavirus detected in locked-down care center
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Sitka Long-Term Care resident tests positive for coronavirus
As state begins reopening, local shelter-in-place, quarantine orders still stand
Older stories can be found at the KCAW COVID-19 News Archive.
City, government, and school closures and operating hours
|Organization
|Information
|Website
|Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game
|The public is encouraged to use online resources to conduct business with the department. Public access is closed to the state-owned hatcheries. In-person outreach events have been cancelled, as have public meetings.
|FB Page
|Alaska Marine Highway System
|AMHS tentatively plans for the Columbia, Kennicott, and Tustumena to resume service in mid-May. All passengers are being notified, rebooked or refunded as necessary. AMHS is reducing service levels for Angoon and Hoonah to provide essential grocery deliveries until the public health crisis has abated. The policy waiving cancellation fees for any reservation is extended until May 1, 2020. To cancel or make changes to an itinerary you can contact the AMHS reservation call center at 1-800-642-0066 or call your local AMHS terminal.
|FB Page
|Baranof Island Housing Authority
|The BIHA office is closed to the public. Tenants and the public may contact the office via phone 747-5088 and email info@bihasitka.org during regular business hours. Tenants should use the drop boxes for payments, located in each complex, and the main office, 245 Katlian Street.
|FB Page
|City of Sitka
|Although city offices are temporarily closed, many departments and services are available. Find a complete list of phone numbers here.
|City of Sitka
|City of Sitka
|Declared a local state of emergency- all city buildings, including Harrigan Centennial Hall and Sitka Public Library will be closed to the public. Read the city administrator’s most recent press release here
|City of Sitka
|City of Sitka
|The City and Borough of Sitka building official will continue to issue permits, provide inspections, and answer building code-related questions during this time of concern. Please contact the Building Department for additional information. 747-1832.
|City of Sitka
|The Utility Payment Office is closed to the public, however billing, payment, and utility account setup and closure services remain available. Staff are available during regular business hours at 747-1818 to process credit card payments. Beginning on April 2, the city is suspending all disconnections for non-payment of utility charges (related to COVID-19) until further notice, and waiving late fees for untimely or partial utility payments for the next two billing cycles.
|City of Sitka
|City of Sitka
|Committee meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the month, through March 31st. Assembly meetings are still occurring, and the public is encouraged to attend remotely and give written or telephonic public testimony. Call 747-1826 for more information.
|Press release
|City of Sitka
|To prevent or slow the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the City and Borough of Sitka is closing all school playgrounds, the Sitka Community Playground, and Moller Complex batting cage and playgrounds.
|Press release
|City of Sitka
|A Public Information Officer line has been created and is monitored weekdays from 8am to 5pm. That number is 747-1899. Emails may also be sent to pio@cityofsitka.org.
|COVID-19 City Site
|City of Sitka
|Bathing facilities at Baranof Warm Springs and Goddard Hot Springs are closed to public until further notice. Tom Young Cabin remains open, but it is advised to follow CDC protocol.
|COVID-19 City Site
|Mt. Edgecumbe High School
|UPDATED 5 P.M. 3-16-20: Gov. Dunleavy has ordered the state’s residential school programs to begin the process of returning students to their families and home communities, to be completed by March 27, 2020. Residential school staff will work toward distance delivery plans to provide continued education through the end of the school year.
|MEHS Virus Response Plan
|Mt. Edgecumbe High School Aquatic Center
|Closed until further notice.
|Pioneer Home
|Closed to all visitors – including family – to protect residents from being exposed to COVID-19. Homes will work with residents to maintain contact with loved ones through other means
|DHSS
|Rural Legislative Information Offices
|Closed to public foot traffic, effective immediately. Citizens who want to testify at legislative committee hearings can still do so by phone. Call the Sitka LIO at 747-6276 for instructions.
|LIO Listing Page
|Sitka Economic Development Association
|SEDA has created a Sitka Resiliency Task Force with resources for individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic.
|Website
|Sitka National Historical Park
|Restrooms are closed effective noon, March 23, in both the Visitor Center and on the trail near the footbridge over Indian River.
|Sitka School District
|UPDATED 4-9-20: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered the closure of Alaska’s public and private schools the end of the school year. School district is surveying families to identify student needs during the closure. Complete the survey here.
|Sitka School District
|Sitka School District
|Will provide school meal service during closure, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunch, free to all children 18 and under beginning Monday March 23. Students may pick up their meals at Sitka High School from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Families can sign up for meals by filling out this short survey or by calling the district office at 747-8622. Distribution schedule under Health & Social Services tab.
|Sitka School District
|Sitka Police Department
|The Sitka Police Department is temporarily suspending non-emergency services and limiting the public’s access to the Department for the next four to six weeks.
|FB Page
|Sitka Public Library
|In conjunction with school closures, Sitka Public Library will be closed until May 1st. All online services will be available during the closure, and no late fees will be charged. Staff can be contacted between 10 AM and 4 PM Monday-Friday. Please call 747-4020 or 747-4021 with questions
|FB Page
|Sitka Tribe of Alaska
|Offices closed until further notice. All activities for Elders and Tribal Citizens canceled, including Heritage and Cultural Tourism Conference (April 7-9). Social services food pantry and financial assistance programs still operating. Tribal Council Meetings will be closed to the public. If interested in joining telephonically, call 747-3207. More info here.
|STA Press Release
|Sitka Tribe of Alaska
|The food pantry is open, and urges the immunocompromised and self-quarantining to call 747-7293 to coordinate food drop off. Low Income Heating & Energy Assistance available – pick up applications from 204 Siginaka Way.
|FB Page
|Sitka Trial Courts
The Alaska Court System will remain open for in-person customer service. However, until further notice, all attorneys, parties, witnesses and other participants in cases must appear by telephone or video conference. There are 2 exceptions to the this rule: (1) victims of crimes may appear in person, (2) defendants may appear in person at evidentiary hearings or at sentencing.
The court asks that people call, email, or use the drop box at the clerk’s counter as much as possible. COURT PHONE: 747-3291, COURT EMAIL: 1SIMailbox@akcourts.us
|The Ride
The Community Ride is suspended until further notice.
|FB Page
|UAS Sitka
|Spring Break will be extended by one week for students—to March 22—to allow faculty to transition to online delivery methods. The UAS Sitka campus is closed until further notice.
|UAS Website
|UAS Sitka
|The UAS Sitka Testing Center will be closed until the end of March. Online exams are still available. If you have questions, call 747-7717 or email sitka.testing@alaska.edu.
|US Forest Service
In alignment with current federal, state, and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of its employees, visitors, and volunteers, the U.S. Forest Service Alaska Region is prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people on the Chugach and Tongass National Forests.
This prohibition is consistent with Health Mandates issued by the state of Alaska. The Order is effective April 7 and remains in effect until Sept. 30, 2020, or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.
|Tongass NF website
|Yakutat Community Health Center
|Only essential staff on-site, all on-site clinics cancelled for March.
|YTT Website
|Yakutat Tlingit Tribe
|Declared a state of emergency- Tribal offices closed through March 30.
|YTT Website
Health and Social Services
|Organization
|Information
|Website
|Marley Family Dentistry
|Only available for dental emergencies related to pain and infection until April 6th.
|SEARHC
|Effective Monday, March 30, Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center (MEMC) has suspended visiting hours in response to Governor Dunleavy’s issuance of Health Mandate 011 – Social Distancing. Visitation is now limited to only end-of-life situations, or accompaniment of a patient under the age of 18 with special assistance requirements.
|SEARHC
|SEARHC facilities remain open for business, but certain non-emergenc services have been suspended. Restrictions on dental, optometry, patient travel and elective surgery are in place as of 3/19. COVID-19 screening measures are in place at all locations to ensure your safety.
|COVID-19 Update
|SEARHC Dental Health Clinic
|Limiting dental services to only urgent care. If you have a dental emergency, call ahead to speak to staff.
|FB Page
|SEARHC
|The SEARHC Helpline (1-877-294-0074) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to Southeast residents. The crisis center is staffed by a team of mental health therapists who will listen and provide confidential care.
|Sheldon Jackson Child Care Center
|Closed until further notice. For more info, call 747-5437.
|Sitkans Against Family Violence
|Sitkans Against Family Violence’s (SAFV) business offices will be closed until further notice, but the shelter will remain open. Anyone seeking shelter or needing non-residential services must first call SAFV’s business line or hotline at 907-747-3370 or 1-800-478-6511.
|SAFV website
|Sitka Counseling
|For your safety, Sitka Counseling is no longer accepting walk-in clients at their Outpatient main office. They are available by phone to set up a telehealth visit with a clinician who can take care of your Mental Health needs. Please call 907-747-3636 to schedule an appointment.
|FB Page
|Sitka Mutual Aid
|Coordinating supply drop offs to homes, providing up to $50 per request for financial need. Apply via facebook or call 907-738-0357
|Sitka Mutual Aid
|Sitka School District
|The Sitka School District’s food needs survey is still active: Survey Page
Through Thursday, March 26: Breakfast/lunch pickup, 8:30-12:00 daily at SHS. On Friday, March 27: Four days of meals will be provided. On Tuesday, March 31: Three days of meals will be provided. Starting Wednesday, April 1st: Meals provided twice weekly, Tuesdays and Friday, three or four days of meals at a time. Limited delivery is available. Email lunch@sitkaschools.org or call 747-8622. FREE to all SSD students, Wooch.een/Head Start students, and any youth under the age of 19 in the same household. All families with an economic need are encouraged to participate.
|FB Page
Business Closures and Services
|Organization
|Information
|Website
|Alaska
|Alaska COVID-19 Health Mandate: Effective Wednesday, 3-18-20, at 5 p.m., all restaurants, bars and entertainment facilities in the state of Alaska will close to dine-in service. Takeout, delivery and drive-thru service are still allowed. This mandate is in effect indefinitely.
|Office of the Governor
|Abby’s Reflection
|Retail store closed until further notice. Curbside pickup available. Call 747-3510.
|Website
|AC Lakeside
|Regular hours of operation. Self-service food areas are closed (such as the salad bar and donut cabinet.) Delivery and curbside pickup available. Call 747-3317 for details.
|FB Page
|Agave Mexican Restaurant
|Reopened for delivery and take-out. Call 966-3333 for details.
|FB Page
|Alaska Airlines
|Waiving change and cancellation fees. Restrictions apply.
|Travel Advisories
|Alaska Computer Center
|Maintaining normal hours of operation. Curbside pickup is now available. Please call 747-0600.
|FB Page
|Alaska Marine Lines/Lynden Inc.
|Maintaining normal business operations and schedules.
|Alert Site
|Alaska Raptor Center
|All public spaces are closed, including access to the Center. All tours and programs have been suspended until further notice.
|FB Page
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|AA meetings at SEARHC Hospital have been cancelled for the next 2 weeks. Tuesday night at the Braveheart building is also canceled until further notice. Online meetings are available.
|AA Online Meetings
|Asian Palace
|Open regular hours for pickup and delivery
|Backdoor Cafe
|Closed for 14 days, starting March 23rd.
|FB Page
|Baranof Wellness and Chiropractic
|Maintaining normal hours of operation, but advising any sick patients to reschedule their appointments.
|FB Page
|Bayview Pub
|Offering to go orders, curbside pickup, and delivery by debit or credit card payment only.
|BEAK Restaurant
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Betty Eliason Child Care Center
|Plans to re-open March 30th, for families of emergency personnel only. Subject to change as the situation evolves. For more info, call 747-5892.
|N/A
|Burgess
|Is not seeing walk-in appointments at this time. If you have a pet emergency he is still available on his cell: 738-1497.
|The Cellar
|Retail store closed for 2 weeks, starting March 23rd. Taking orders for delivery, curbside pickup, or shipping from 11 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday. Call 747-8020 or email hello@cellaralaska.com.
|FB Page
|Census Bureau
|The Census Bureau is suspending field operations until April 1 due to COVID-19.
|Press Release
|Coliseum Theater
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Daily Sitka Sentinel
|Home delivery is cancelled as of March 24. The print edition of the Sentinel will be available at no charge at locations throughout town; the coin mechanisms on newspaper vending machines will be disabled. Access to the Sentinel website will be free for all users.
|Website
|Delta Western
|Delta Western is not having any supply chain issues & doesn’t anticipate any shortages or delivery issues. There is a good supply of fuels & backup delivery drivers standing by.
|FB Page
|First Baptist Church
|Sunday service available online at www.fbcsitka.com starting at 11 AM.
|FB Page
|First National Bank
|Branch lobby access limited to two customers at a time. Temporarily closed on Saturdays. Please use drive-thru, ATM and online or mobile banking to help reduce branch lobby traffic.
|FB Page
|Fisheye Cafe
|Offering curbside pickup. Call 738-5824.
|FB Page
|Foreign Automotive
|Waiting area closed to public. Customers with appointments can drop off vehicles in parking lot. Call 747-3464 for instructions and to pay by phone.
|Fortress Of The Bear
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Galanin and Klein
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Gallery By The Sea
|Retail area is closed temporarily but can always answer questions by calling 738-7378.
|Grandma Tilley’s Bakery
|Drive-through open normal business hours. Text 907-738-5768 or email grandmatilliesbakery@gmail.com for more info.
|Hames Center
|Closed until further notice. This includes all activities taking place at Blatchley Middle School.
|FB Page
|Harry Race
|Store will be limited to 7 customers at a time. Curbside pickup and delivery available- call 966-2160 for details.
|Island Artist Gallery
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Kenny’s Wok and Teriyaki
|Open normal hours for pickup and delivery
|Kenwa Karate of Sitka
|Closed through March 31st.
|Website
|LFS Marine Supplies
|The LFS Sitka retail store is open on regular hours. Customers are asked to wear face coverings. Call in orders and staff will deliver curbside. Call 907-747-3171
|Website
|A Little Something Sitka
|Dining area open 8 AM – 3 PM Weds-Sun for takeout pickups only, delivery offered during normal business hours. Call 623-0991.
|FB Page
|Marley Family Dentistry
|Only available for dental emergencies related to pain and infection until April 6th.
|Website
|McDonald’s
|The dining room is currently closed. The drive-thru is open normal hours of operations.
|Mean Queen/MQTS
|Offering to-go and curbside pickup for regular menu & specials. Call 623-0614.
|Munchie Mart
|10% off to all Sitkans. Free espresso for all first responders. Open normal business hours for curbside pickup. Call 623-0647 for details.
|FB Page
|The Nugget
|Curbside and delivery service beginning Thursday (3/19) from 8-2, closed Saturdays.
|FB Page
|Old Harbor Books
|Delivery and curbside pickup only
|FB Page
|Old Tyme Barber
|Closed to the public until further notice.
|Orion Sporting Goods
|Open normal business hours.
|FB Page
|Pet’s Choice Veterinary
|Pet’s Choice Veterinary Hospital is open normal hours. If you have any questions or need any additional information, you can call Dr. Vosburg at 907-747-3488.
|FB Page
|Pizza Express
|The dining area will be closed until further notice. The delivery service is still active during normal business hours. Call 966-2428.
|ReFresh Fitness/Studio by Emily
|Closed until the end of March, unlimited passes paused, GRIT schedule on Facebook page.
|FB Page
|Russel’s
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Salvation Army Little Store
|Closed until further notice. Please, no donations at this time.
|Samson Tug and Barge
|Maintaining normal business operations and schedules.
|Status Reports
|Seamart Quality Foods/Market Center
|Regular hours of operation. Each store has set 9-10 AM every day as a preferred shopping time, for community members 65+. Temporarily closed self-service areas of our stores. The seating area at Sea Mart Quality Foods has been closed. Phone-in orders are available as well as curbside pickup at Sea Mart Quality Foods and Silver Basin.
|Sheldon Jackson Museum
|The governor has mandated all state libraries, archives, and museums closed through March 31.
|Sitka Animal Hospital
|Open normal business hours and available after hours for veterinary emergencies.
|FB Page
|Sitka Assembly of God
|Sunday service available via Facebook live at 10:30 AM.
|FB Page
|Sitka Bingo
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Sitka Chamber of Commerce
Offices closed but staff working remotely. Member services will continue. The Chamber will be hosting virtual luncheons throughout the shelter in place order. Please see sitkachamber.com/events for upcoming luncheons.
In addition, the US Chamber of Commerce has developed an extensive guide for small businesses during the pandemic. See link at right for details.
|US Chamber of Commerce
|Sitka Church of Christ
|Streaming Sunday service at 11:30 AM.
|FB Page
|Sitka Cirque
|Closed while school closure order is in effect.
|FB Page
|Sitka’s Cloud
|The Cloud will be closed indefinitely. The Cloud Phone is being maintained, and a social media group chat for Sitka youth is in process.
|FB Page
|Sitka Flowers & The Chocolate Moose
|Closed for 14 days, starting March 23rd. Call 747-5577 or email sitkaflowers@gmail.com to arrange for delivery, curbside pickup, or shipping.
|FB Page
|Sitka GCI Store
|Starting Tuesday, March 17th, we will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.
|FB Page
|Sitka Grind Fitness
|Closed until March 30th. For questions, call 738-9083.
|FB Page
|Sitka Gymnastics
|Closed while school closure order is in effect.
|FB Page
|Sitka Hotel Restaurant
|Closed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Sitka Pel Meni
|Offering delivery, call 623-0773.
|FB Page
|Sitka SHARK Ham Radio Klub
|All meetings postponed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Sitka Soup Kitchens
Monday-Friday 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Salvation Army
Saturday 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. St. Gregory’s Catholic Church
Sundays 12:30 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Sitka Lutheran Church
All meals are offered to-go.
|Sitka Sound Science Center
|Closed to the public and no in-person programming until at least March 31st.
|FB Page
|Sitka Studio of Dance
|Closed while school closure order is in effect.
|FB Page
|Sitka Summer Music Festival
|Public performances scheduled for June, 2020, have been cancelled. The Sitka International Cello Seminar will take place as scheduled, July 20 – August 10.
|Website
|Sitka True Value
|Regular hours of operation, with social distancing measures enforced. Certain products will be limited per household. Items to include: Germicidal Cleaners/Sanitizers, Respirators, Nitrile gloves & Paper Products.
|FB Page
|Sitka Youth Soccer
|The start of Sitka Youth Soccer is postponed until further notice.
|FB Page
|Sizzling Chow
|Available during regular hours for pickup or delivery only. Call 747-5673 for details.
|Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL)
|Closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17. All ORCA programming will be suspended until further notice. All requests to borrow/return medical equipment must be pre-arranged in advance. Staff are available for questions: call 747-6859.
|SAIL Website
|Spinning Moon Apothecary
|Retail location closed to in-person visits. Orders will be taken for delivery only. Email spinningmoonapothecary@gmail.com, or call/text 907-738-7444.
|Website
|Stedman Insurance
|Closed to public. Call 747-8618 to make phone payments, policy changes. Drop box at front door for cash or check payments.
|FB Page
|St. Gregory’s Catholic Church
|All daily masses and weekend masses are suspended. The church is open for private prayer daily from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM.
|Parish Website
|St. Peter’s By the Sea
|Wednesday and Sunday Worship services have been suspended through April 1st. Prayer services offered through Zoom. For more info on how to join the Zoom call for the services, please email the church at stpetersbytheseak@gmail.com. The church will continue to be open daily from 7am-7pm, for individuals to stop in.
|FB Page
|Subway of Sitka
|Open for take-out orders. Call 747-7827 or use the Subway app.
|FB Page
|Tongass Threads
|Open regular hours. Please wear a mask.
|FB Page
|Visit Sitka
|Offices closed but staff working remotely. Visitor information available at visitsitka.org or you can email info@visitsitka.org with any questions. Our 2020-2021 Visitor Guide has been officially released and can be viewed digitally or ordered online.
|Visit Sitka Visitor Guide
|White Elephant
|Closed through April.
|FB Page
|White’s Pharmacy
|Reduced hours, open Monday through Friday, 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Store will be limited to one customer at a time. Delivery available- call 966-2160.
|FB Page
|Yoga Union
|Closed until further notice. Offering some classes remotely, on Zoom.
|FB Page
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.
Clean your hands often.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Take steps to protect others.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Wear a cloth face mask while in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, even if you’re not sick. Guidelines and instructions for how to make and wear a homemade cloth mask are available on the CDC website.
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. A complete disinfection guide is available on the CDC website.
Take care of yourself
It’s normal that people may feel anxious, sad or angry as a result of the news and events unfolding. Any disaster causes anxiety, but unlike many disasters, the evolving and long-term nature of this situation has the potential to put everyone under a great deal of stress for an extended period of time. Learn how to identify and cope with stress (LINK HERE) and read more about the emotional stakes around social distancing (LINK HERE.) Thanks to Sitka Counseling for the guidance!
Resources by and for disability communities
For folks with disabilities and chronic illnesses, there is a living document started by the University of Michigan Council for Disability Concerns to share online resources. The content is crowd-sourced, and continually vetted/updated/cleaned. Click here for more information.
Information on pets
While this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, the CDC believes there’s no reason to think any animals, including pets in the US, might be a sources of infection. To date, CDC has not received reports of companion animals sick with the coronavirus, and there’s no evidence they will be able to spread it to humans in the future. For more information, check out this post on the Sitka Animal Hospital Facebook page.