Last updated: 9:30 AM Friday, May 1, 2020 

Sitka’s first COVID-19 case status unchanged

Sitka’s Unified Command issued a news release at 2 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020, that the state “Epidemiology Section is continuing to evaluate this case, and reminds the public that this remains a positive case for Sitka.”

The Unified Command goes on to “urge citizens to continue to adhere to all local and state mandates regarding travel and staying home as much as possible.”

Sitka’s first confirmed positive case of COVID-19

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium announced on Saturday, April 25, the first confirmed case of  COVID-19 in Sitka, a resident at Sitka Long-Term Care. The patient was transferred to the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center; all other residents at Sitka LTC are being tested. Read the full story.

Alaska reopens “responsibly”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued Health Mandate 16, effective Friday, April 24, 2020, allowing many businesses to reopen which had been closed under previous mandates (mandates 3, 9, and 11). However, there are many limitations covering social distancing, capacity, and cloth face coverings/masks. Mandate 16 effectively ends Alaska’s “Shelter-in-Place” rules, and allows for gatherings of no more than 20 people — again, under strict social distancing guidelines.

Of note: While dine-in restaurant service is allowed to resume, bars must remain closed. 

In Sitka, however, the Assembly met in emergency session on April 23 and did not rescind the municipal “hunker down” ordinance (see below), so it remains in effect until May 12. The question of whether a municipal ordinance could supersede a state mandate in this circumstance remains unresolved.

See all of the State of Alaska Health Mandates.

Where do I get a mask?

Following on the heels of advice issued by the state on April 3, the Sitka Unified Command on April 17, 2020, recommended that all Sitkans wear cloth face coverings in public settings. This is because 1) COVID-19 is transmitted in respiratory droplets, and 2) You may not know if you’ve got it (i.e. you can be “asymptomatic”). Cloth face coverings protect others from an infection that you may not know you have. Volunteers have been sewing masks in Sitka. To get one, email pio@cityofsitka.org, or call 747-1899.

Do you feel fully informed about the pandemic? Do you feel prepared? Do you want to contribute to policy decisions?

The Sitka Sound Science Center, in conjunction with social scientists at the Rand Corporation, is surveying Southeast residents to learn where they obtain information about the coronavirus pandemic, and how they feel about the risks of the disease. It’s completely anonymous. The data will be used, according to research coordinator Callie Simmons, “to design policies and support services for isolated rural communities in Southeast Alaska (and) to help minimize any impact of COVID-19 on our communities as well as their cultural knowledge and heritage.” Take the survey here.

Schools Closed Through the End of the School Year

On April 9, 2020, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued Health Mandate 13. It reads as follows:

The statewide school closure of all K-12 public and private schools is being extended from May 1, 2020 to the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Despite the need to extend school building closures, student learning will continue, per each school district’s individual plan, to provide distance-delivered educational services to students.

The mandate does allow for final in-person student-teacher conferences at the end of the year, if the state’s health outlook safely allows it. Read more about Health Mandate 13.

Alaskans Advised to Wear Face Coverings in Public Places

On Friday, April 3, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued Health Alert 10 advising Alaskans to wear face coverings in public places — especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. This is not a mandate. Read the full text of Health Alert 10.

Sitkans must “Hunker Down” 

Sitka’s municipal government has ordered that residents Hunker Down, also known as Shelter in Place. Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sitka, the assembly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 passed a “Hunker Down” resolution. On April 14, 2020, the assembly extended the resolution for another month. This means…

1 – All people in the City and Borough of Sitka should stay home as much as possible, through May 12, 2020.

2 – Non-essential businesses shall close through May 12, 2020. Employees are encouraged to work from home if possible.

3 – Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, as well as many other “critical businesses” (as defined in the order); however, customers must practice social distancing.

Although “Hunker Down” is an order, there are many exceptions in the resolution. There is no requirement to remain in your home at all times. Most outdoor activities like walking, hiking, etc. are not specifically disallowed. Social distancing is advised at all times

If You Think You Are Sick

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing. The SEARHC COVID Hotline is 907-966-8799 (8 A.M. – 5 P.M.). After hours, call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-613-0560.

As of Thursday, March 26, SEARHC will be updating screening criteria to include testing of all patients with a fever and cough, regardless of travel or exposure history. This reflects the realization that there is community-spread occurring in our state.

Public Health Centers

All Public Health Centers across Alaska are scaling back the delivery of preventative services, well child exams, and non-urgent reproductive health services due to staffing reassigned to work on COVID-19 Response efforts. Contact the Sitka Public Health Center for service availability. Public Health Nursing will continue to offer flu shots, but call ahead to schedule an appointment. Sitka Public Health Center Info.

Other Local Resources

The Sitka Economic Development Association has created a Sitka Resiliency Task Force, with a website containing links to financial resources for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic. SEDA also distributes a current list of Sitka restaurants which are closed, or offering pickup/delivery services.

National Resources on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for ongoing updates on COVID-19.

Additional State Resources

The Alaska Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services has info if you have any questions.

 

COVID-19 Tracker (Updated 9:30 AM 5-1-20)

SitkaSoutheastAlaska Total 
Confirmed Cases:150

364

Fatalities1*

9

Recovered38

254

Visit the State of Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub for complete information on cases statewide.

*The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported on March 24, 2020, that a Southeast Alaskan resident had died from COVID-19 after a prolonged stay in a healthcare facility in King County, Washington. The CDC is counting this as an Alaska fatality. The first in-state fatality was a 63-year old Anchorage resident with underlying medical conditions, on March 25.

Raven Radio News Coverage

The KCAW newsroom is your local source of broadcast news. We are working hard to track developments throughout this situation. Our latest news stories can be found below; for older stories, visit our KCAW COVID-19 News Archive. Our fellow CoastAlaska stations are also covering COVID-19 stories in their communities; keep up to date with their coverage here.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Nothing ‘false’ about it, Sitka’s first coronavirus remains a positive

Monday, April 27, 2020

Blip or outbreak? Sitka’s first coronavirus detected in locked-down care center

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Sitka Long-Term Care resident tests positive for coronavirus

As state begins reopening, local shelter-in-place, quarantine orders still stand

Older stories can be found at the KCAW COVID-19 News Archive.

City, government, and school closures and operating hours

OrganizationInformationWebsite
Alaska Dept. of Fish and GameThe public is encouraged to use online resources to conduct business with the department. Public access is closed to the state-owned hatcheries. In-person outreach events have been cancelled, as have public meetings.FB Page
Alaska Marine Highway SystemAMHS tentatively plans for the Columbia, Kennicott, and Tustumena to resume service in mid-May. All passengers are being notified, rebooked or refunded as necessary. AMHS is reducing service levels for Angoon and Hoonah to provide essential grocery deliveries until the public health crisis has abated. The policy waiving cancellation fees for any reservation is extended until May 1, 2020. To cancel or make changes to an itinerary you can contact the AMHS reservation call center at 1-800-642-0066 or call your local AMHS terminal.FB Page
Baranof Island Housing AuthorityThe BIHA office is closed to the public. Tenants and the public may contact the office via phone 747-5088 and email info@bihasitka.org during regular business hours. Tenants should use the drop boxes for payments, located in each complex, and the main office, 245 Katlian Street.FB Page
City of SitkaAlthough city offices are temporarily closed, many departments and services are available. Find a complete list of phone numbers here.City of Sitka
City of SitkaDeclared a local state of emergency- all city buildings, including Harrigan Centennial Hall and Sitka Public Library will be closed to the public. Read the city administrator’s most recent press release here City of Sitka
City of SitkaThe City and Borough of Sitka building official will continue to issue permits, provide inspections, and answer building code-related questions during this time of concern. Please contact the Building Department for additional information. 747-1832.
City of SitkaThe Utility Payment Office is closed to the public, however billing, payment, and utility account setup and closure services remain available. Staff are available during regular business hours at 747-1818 to process credit card payments. Beginning on April 2, the city is suspending all disconnections for non-payment of utility charges (related to COVID-19) until further notice, and waiving late fees for untimely or partial utility payments for the next two billing cycles.City of Sitka
City of SitkaCommittee meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the month, through March 31st. Assembly meetings are still occurring, and the public is encouraged to attend remotely and give written or telephonic public testimony. Call 747-1826 for more information.Press release 
City of SitkaTo prevent or slow the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the City and Borough of Sitka is closing all school playgrounds, the Sitka Community Playground, and Moller Complex batting cage and playgrounds.Press release
City of SitkaA Public Information Officer line has been created and is monitored weekdays from 8am to 5pm. That number is 747-1899. Emails may also be sent to pio@cityofsitka.org.COVID-19 City Site
City of SitkaBathing facilities at Baranof Warm Springs and Goddard Hot Springs are closed to public until further notice.  Tom Young Cabin remains open, but it is advised to follow CDC protocol.COVID-19 City Site
Mt. Edgecumbe High SchoolUPDATED 5 P.M. 3-16-20: Gov. Dunleavy has ordered the state’s residential school programs to begin the process of returning students to their families and home communities, to be completed by March 27, 2020. Residential school staff will work toward distance delivery plans to provide continued education through the end of the school year.MEHS Virus Response Plan
Mt. Edgecumbe High School Aquatic CenterClosed until further notice.
Pioneer HomeClosed to all visitors – including family – to protect residents from being exposed to COVID-19. Homes will work with residents to maintain contact with loved ones through other meansDHSS
Rural Legislative Information OfficesClosed to public foot traffic, effective immediately. Citizens who want to testify at legislative committee hearings can still do so by phone. Call the Sitka LIO at 747-6276 for instructions.LIO Listing Page
Sitka Economic Development AssociationSEDA has created a Sitka Resiliency Task Force with resources for individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic.Website
Sitka National Historical ParkRestrooms are closed effective noon, March 23, in both the Visitor Center and on the trail near the footbridge over Indian River.
Sitka School DistrictUPDATED 4-9-20: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered the closure of Alaska’s public and private schools the end of the school year. School district is surveying families to identify student needs during the closure. Complete the survey here.Sitka School District
Sitka School DistrictWill provide school meal service during closure, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunch, free to all children 18 and under beginning Monday March 23. Students may pick up their meals at Sitka High School from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Families can sign up for meals by filling out this short survey or by calling the district office at 747-8622. Distribution schedule under Health & Social Services tab.Sitka School District
Sitka Police DepartmentThe Sitka Police Department is temporarily suspending non-emergency services and limiting the public’s access to the Department for the next four to six weeks.FB Page
Sitka Public LibraryIn conjunction with school closures, Sitka Public Library will be closed until May 1st. All online services will be available during the closure, and no late fees will be charged. Staff can be contacted between 10 AM and 4 PM Monday-Friday. Please call 747-4020 or 747-4021 with questionsFB Page
Sitka Tribe of AlaskaOffices closed until further notice. All activities for Elders and Tribal Citizens canceled, including Heritage and Cultural Tourism Conference (April 7-9).  Social services food pantry and financial assistance programs still operating. Tribal Council Meetings will be closed to the public. If interested in joining telephonically, call 747-3207. More info here. STA Press Release
Sitka Tribe of AlaskaThe food pantry is open, and urges the immunocompromised and self-quarantining to call 747-7293 to coordinate food drop off. Low Income Heating & Energy Assistance available – pick up applications from 204 Siginaka Way.FB Page
Sitka Trial Courts

The Alaska Court System will remain open for in-person customer service. However, until further notice, all attorneys, parties, witnesses and other participants in cases must appear by telephone or video conference. There are 2 exceptions to the this rule: (1) victims of crimes may appear in person, (2) defendants may appear in person at evidentiary hearings or at sentencing. 

The court asks that people call, email, or use the drop box at the clerk’s counter as much as possible. COURT PHONE: 747-3291, COURT EMAIL: 1SIMailbox@akcourts.us

The Ride

The Community Ride is suspended until further notice.

FB Page
UAS SitkaSpring Break will be extended by one week for students—to March 22—to allow faculty to transition to online delivery methods. The UAS Sitka campus is closed until further notice.UAS Website
UAS SitkaThe UAS Sitka Testing Center will be closed until the end of March. Online exams are still available. If you have questions, call 747-7717 or email sitka.testing@alaska.edu.
US Forest Service

In alignment with current federal, state, and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of its employees, visitors, and volunteers, the U.S. Forest Service Alaska Region is prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people on the Chugach and Tongass National Forests.

This prohibition is consistent with Health Mandates issued by the state of Alaska. The Order is effective April 7 and remains in effect until Sept. 30, 2020, or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.

Tongass NF website
Yakutat Community Health CenterOnly essential staff on-site, all on-site clinics cancelled for March.YTT Website
Yakutat Tlingit TribeDeclared a state of emergency- Tribal offices closed through March 30.YTT Website

Health and Social Services

OrganizationInformation Website
Marley Family DentistryOnly available for dental emergencies related to pain and infection until April 6th.
SEARHCEffective Monday, March 30, Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center (MEMC) has suspended visiting hours in response to Governor Dunleavy’s issuance of Health Mandate 011 – Social Distancing.  Visitation is now limited to only end-of-life situations, or accompaniment of a patient under the age of 18 with special assistance requirements.
SEARHCSEARHC facilities remain open for business, but certain non-emergenc services have been suspended. Restrictions on dental, optometry, patient travel and elective surgery are in place as of 3/19. COVID-19 screening measures are in place at all locations to ensure your safety.COVID-19 Update
SEARHC Dental Health ClinicLimiting dental services to only urgent care. If you have a dental emergency, call ahead to speak to staff.FB Page
SEARHCThe SEARHC Helpline (1-877-294-0074) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to Southeast residents. The crisis center is staffed by a team of mental health therapists who will listen and provide confidential care.
Sheldon Jackson Child Care CenterClosed until further notice. For more info, call 747-5437.
Sitkans Against Family ViolenceSitkans Against Family Violence’s (SAFV) business offices will be closed until further notice, but the shelter will remain open. Anyone seeking shelter or needing non-residential services must first call SAFV’s business line or hotline at 907-747-3370 or 1-800-478-6511.SAFV website
Sitka CounselingFor your safety, Sitka Counseling is no longer accepting walk-in clients at their Outpatient main office. They are available by phone to set up a telehealth visit with a clinician who can take care of your Mental Health needs. Please call 907-747-3636 to schedule an appointment.FB Page
Sitka Mutual AidCoordinating supply drop offs to homes, providing up to $50 per request for financial need. Apply via facebook or call 907-738-0357Sitka Mutual Aid
Sitka School DistrictThe Sitka School District’s food needs survey is still active: Survey Page

Through Thursday, March 26: Breakfast/lunch pickup, 8:30-12:00 daily at SHS. On Friday, March 27: Four days of meals will be provided. On Tuesday, March 31: Three days of meals will be provided. Starting Wednesday, April 1st: Meals provided twice weekly, Tuesdays and Friday, three or four days of meals at a time. Limited delivery is available. Email lunch@sitkaschools.org or call 747-8622. FREE to all SSD students, Wooch.een/Head Start students, and any youth under the age of 19 in the same household. All families with an economic need are encouraged to participate.

FB Page

Business Closures and Services

OrganizationInformationWebsite
AlaskaAlaska COVID-19 Health Mandate: Effective Wednesday, 3-18-20, at 5 p.m., all restaurants, bars and entertainment facilities in the state of Alaska will close to dine-in service. Takeout, delivery and drive-thru service are still allowed. This mandate is in effect indefinitely. Office of the Governor
Abby’s ReflectionRetail store closed until further notice. Curbside pickup available. Call 747-3510.Website
AC LakesideRegular hours of operation. Self-service food areas are closed (such as the salad bar and donut cabinet.) Delivery and curbside pickup available. Call 747-3317 for details.FB Page
Agave Mexican RestaurantReopened for delivery and take-out. Call 966-3333 for details.FB Page
Alaska AirlinesWaiving change and cancellation fees. Restrictions apply.Travel Advisories
Alaska Computer CenterMaintaining normal hours of operation. Curbside pickup is now available. Please call 747-0600.FB Page
Alaska Marine Lines/Lynden Inc.Maintaining normal business operations and schedules.Alert Site
Alaska Raptor CenterAll public spaces are closed, including access to the Center. All tours and programs have been suspended until further notice.FB Page
Alcoholics AnonymousAA meetings at SEARHC Hospital have been cancelled for the next 2 weeks. Tuesday night at the Braveheart building is also canceled until further notice. Online meetings are available.AA Online Meetings
Asian PalaceOpen regular hours for pickup and delivery
Backdoor CafeClosed for 14 days, starting March 23rd.FB Page
Baranof Wellness and ChiropracticMaintaining normal hours of operation, but advising any sick patients to reschedule their appointments.FB Page
Bayview PubOffering to go orders, curbside pickup, and delivery by debit or credit card payment only.
BEAK RestaurantClosed until further notice.FB Page
Betty Eliason Child Care CenterPlans to re-open March 30th, for families of emergency personnel only. Subject to change as the situation evolves. For more info, call 747-5892.N/A
BurgessIs not seeing walk-in appointments at this time. If you have a pet emergency he is still available on his cell: 738-1497.
The CellarRetail store closed for 2 weeks, starting March 23rd. Taking orders for delivery, curbside pickup, or shipping from 11 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday. Call 747-8020 or email hello@cellaralaska.com.FB Page
Census BureauThe Census Bureau is suspending field operations until April 1 due to COVID-19.Press Release
Coliseum TheaterClosed until further notice.FB Page
Daily Sitka SentinelHome delivery is cancelled as of March 24. The print edition of the Sentinel will be available at no charge at locations throughout town; the coin mechanisms on newspaper vending machines will be disabled. Access to the Sentinel website will be free for all users.Website
Delta WesternDelta Western is not having any supply chain issues & doesn’t anticipate any shortages or delivery issues. There is a good supply of fuels & backup delivery drivers standing by.FB Page
First Baptist ChurchSunday service available online at www.fbcsitka.com starting at 11 AM.FB Page
First National BankBranch lobby access limited to two customers at a time. Temporarily closed on Saturdays. Please use drive-thru, ATM and online or mobile banking to help reduce branch lobby traffic.FB Page
Fisheye CafeOffering curbside pickup. Call 738-5824.FB Page
Foreign AutomotiveWaiting area closed to public. Customers with appointments can drop off vehicles in parking lot. Call 747-3464 for instructions and to pay by phone.
Fortress Of The BearClosed until further notice.FB Page
Galanin and KleinClosed until further notice.FB Page
Gallery By The SeaRetail area is closed temporarily but can always answer questions by calling 738-7378.
Grandma Tilley’s BakeryDrive-through open normal business hours. Text 907-738-5768 or email grandmatilliesbakery@gmail.com for more info.
Hames CenterClosed until further notice. This includes all activities taking place at Blatchley Middle School.FB Page
Harry RaceStore will be limited to 7 customers at a time. Curbside pickup and delivery available- call 966-2160 for details.
Island Artist GalleryClosed until further notice.FB Page
Kenny’s Wok and TeriyakiOpen normal hours for pickup and delivery
Kenwa Karate of SitkaClosed through March 31st.Website
LFS Marine SuppliesThe LFS Sitka retail store is open on regular hours. Customers are asked to wear face coverings. Call in orders and staff will deliver curbside. Call 907-747-3171Website
A Little Something SitkaDining area open 8 AM – 3 PM Weds-Sun for takeout pickups only, delivery offered during normal business hours. Call 623-0991.FB Page
Marley Family DentistryOnly available for dental emergencies related to pain and infection until April 6th.Website
McDonald’sThe dining room is currently closed. The drive-thru is open normal hours of operations.
Mean Queen/MQTSOffering to-go and curbside pickup for regular menu & specials. Call 623-0614.
Munchie Mart10% off to all Sitkans. Free espresso for all first responders. Open normal business hours for curbside pickup. Call 623-0647 for details.FB Page
The NuggetCurbside and delivery service beginning Thursday (3/19) from 8-2, closed Saturdays.FB Page
Old Harbor BooksDelivery and curbside pickup onlyFB Page
Old Tyme BarberClosed to the public until further notice.
Orion Sporting GoodsOpen normal business hours.FB Page
Pet’s Choice VeterinaryPet’s Choice Veterinary Hospital is open normal hours. If you have any questions or need any additional information, you can call Dr. Vosburg at 907-747-3488.FB Page
Pizza ExpressThe dining area will be closed until further notice. The delivery service is still active during normal business hours. Call 966-2428.
ReFresh Fitness/Studio by EmilyClosed until the end of March, unlimited passes paused, GRIT schedule on Facebook page.FB Page
Russel’sClosed until further notice.FB Page
Salvation Army Little StoreClosed until further notice. Please, no donations at this time.
Samson Tug and BargeMaintaining normal business operations and schedules.Status Reports
Seamart Quality Foods/Market CenterRegular hours of operation. Each store has set 9-10 AM every day as a preferred shopping time, for community members 65+. Temporarily closed self-service areas of our stores. The seating area at Sea Mart Quality Foods has been closed. Phone-in orders are available as well as curbside pickup at Sea Mart Quality Foods and Silver Basin.
Sheldon Jackson MuseumThe governor has mandated all state libraries, archives, and museums closed through March 31.
Sitka Animal HospitalOpen normal business hours and available after hours for veterinary emergencies.FB Page
Sitka Assembly of GodSunday service available via Facebook live at 10:30 AM.FB Page
Sitka BingoClosed until further notice.FB Page
Sitka Chamber of Commerce

Offices closed but staff working remotely. Member services will continue. The Chamber will be hosting virtual luncheons throughout the shelter in place order. Please see sitkachamber.com/events for upcoming luncheons.

In addition, the US Chamber of Commerce has developed an extensive guide for small businesses during the pandemic. See link at right for details.

US Chamber of Commerce
Sitka Church of ChristStreaming Sunday service at 11:30 AM.FB Page
Sitka CirqueClosed while school closure order is in effect.FB Page
Sitka’s CloudThe Cloud will be closed indefinitely. The Cloud Phone is being maintained, and a social media group chat for Sitka youth is in process.FB Page
Sitka Flowers & The Chocolate MooseClosed for 14 days, starting March 23rd. Call 747-5577 or email sitkaflowers@gmail.com to arrange for delivery, curbside pickup, or shipping.FB Page
Sitka GCI StoreStarting Tuesday, March 17th, we will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.FB Page
Sitka Grind FitnessClosed until March 30th. For questions, call 738-9083.FB Page
Sitka GymnasticsClosed while school closure order is in effect.FB Page
Sitka Hotel RestaurantClosed until further notice.FB Page
Sitka Pel MeniOffering delivery, call 623-0773.FB Page
Sitka SHARK Ham Radio KlubAll meetings postponed until further notice.FB Page
Sitka Soup Kitchens

Monday-Friday 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Salvation Army

Saturday 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. St. Gregory’s Catholic Church

Sundays 12:30 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Sitka Lutheran Church

All meals are offered to-go.

Sitka Sound Science CenterClosed to the public and no in-person programming until at least March 31st.FB Page
Sitka Studio of DanceClosed while school closure order is in effect.FB Page
Sitka Summer Music FestivalPublic performances scheduled for June, 2020, have been cancelled. The Sitka International Cello Seminar will take place as scheduled, July 20 – August 10.Website
Sitka True ValueRegular hours of operation, with social distancing measures enforced. Certain products will be limited per household. Items to include: Germicidal Cleaners/Sanitizers, Respirators, Nitrile gloves & Paper Products.FB Page
Sitka Youth SoccerThe start of Sitka Youth Soccer is postponed until further notice.FB Page
Sizzling ChowAvailable during regular hours for pickup or delivery only. Call 747-5673 for details.
Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL)Closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17. All ORCA programming will be suspended until further notice. All requests to borrow/return medical equipment must be pre-arranged in advance. Staff are available for questions: call 747-6859.SAIL Website
Spinning Moon ApothecaryRetail location closed to in-person visits. Orders will be taken for delivery only. Email spinningmoonapothecary@gmail.com, or call/text 907-738-7444.Website
Stedman InsuranceClosed to public. Call 747-8618 to make phone payments, policy changes. Drop box at front door for cash or check payments.FB Page
St. Gregory’s Catholic ChurchAll daily masses and weekend masses are suspended. The church is open for private prayer daily from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM.Parish Website
St. Peter’s By the SeaWednesday and Sunday Worship services have been suspended through April 1st. Prayer services offered through Zoom. For more info on how to join the Zoom call for the services, please email the church at stpetersbytheseak@gmail.com. The church will continue to be open daily from 7am-7pm, for individuals to stop in.FB Page
Subway of SitkaOpen for take-out orders. Call 747-7827 or use the Subway app.FB Page
Tongass ThreadsOpen regular hours. Please wear a mask.FB Page
Visit SitkaOffices closed but staff working remotely. Visitor information available at visitsitka.org or you can email info@visitsitka.org with any questions. Our 2020-2021 Visitor Guide has been officially released and can be viewed digitally or ordered online.Visit Sitka Visitor Guide
White ElephantClosed through April.FB Page
White’s PharmacyReduced hours, open Monday through Friday, 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Store will be limited to one customer at a time. Delivery available- call 966-2160.FB Page
Yoga UnionClosed until further notice. Offering some classes remotely, on Zoom.FB Page

General Guidelines

Adapted from the CDC website

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

  • Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
  • Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

Clean your hands often.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact.

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Take steps to protect others.

  • Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • Wear a cloth face mask while in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, even if you’re not sick. Guidelines and instructions for how to make and wear a homemade cloth mask are available on the CDC website. 
  • Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. A complete disinfection guide is available on the CDC website.

Take care of yourself

It’s normal that people may feel anxious, sad or angry as a result of the news and events unfolding. Any disaster causes anxiety, but unlike many disasters, the evolving and long-term nature of this situation has the potential to put everyone under a great deal of stress for an extended period of time. Learn how to identify and cope with stress (LINK HERE) and read more about the emotional stakes around social distancing (LINK HERE.) Thanks to Sitka Counseling for the guidance!

Resources by and for disability communities

For folks with disabilities and chronic illnesses, there is a living document started by the University of Michigan Council for Disability Concerns to share online resources. The content is crowd-sourced, and continually vetted/updated/cleaned. Click here for more information.

Information on pets

While this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, the CDC believes there’s no reason to think any animals, including pets in the US, might be a sources of infection. To date, CDC has not received reports of companion animals sick with the coronavirus, and there’s no evidence they will be able to spread it to humans in the future. For more information, check out this post on the Sitka Animal Hospital Facebook page.