The Sitka Assembly is meeting at 6 p.m. tonight (5-5-20) in an emergency session to consider relaxing part of Sitka’s 14-day self-quarantine requirement.

The quarantine ordinance, enacted on April 14, requires everyone arriving to Sitka, including most essential workers, to quarantine for 14 days.

The new language says the previous ordinance was “unduly restrictive” since it prohibits newly arrived workers for public works projects, community-based government operation, and private construction from working until they have completed their 14-day quarantine.

If the revision passes, the emergency ordinance will now include an exception for workers in these categories. They can go to work immediately after arriving to Sitka as long as they seek written approval from the city administrator.

The meeting is open to the public, but the city continues to encourage social distancing. You can watch a live stream of the assembly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Raven Radio’s Facebook page.