Amanda Roberts has been a tobacco health educator at SEARHC for the last 10 years. The Partnership for a Tobacco-Free Southeast is holding a scavenger hunt activity (May 11 – 31) for elementary-school age youth that will be shared in several communities in honor of World No Tobacco Day (May 31). This year’s theme is “Protecting Youth from Industry Manipulation.” The activity will go through the end of the month. All participants will automatically be entered for a drawing (to be held June 1). Email amandar@searhc.org for information on how to enter your child.