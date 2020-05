SEARHC health educator Doug Osborne and public health nurse Dawn Groth are co-coordinators of the 2nd Annual Alaska Walk and Bike Conference, which will be held ONLINE this year on June 9 – 12. The pair speak with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey about how the virtual meeting has created an opportunity to bring in a wide range of outside experts interested in creating safer, healthier communities. Listen Here

Registration is free at the Alaska Walk & Bike Conference website.