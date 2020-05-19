72 Sitka High School seniors graduated in the school’s first ever drive-thru ceremony on Monday (5-18-20). Students parked their cars in the Sitka High School parking lot, heard speeches from fellow graduates and honored faculty, and then drove through, one-by-one, to pick up their diplomas.

Listen to the Class of 2020 Graduation Special here:

SHS streamed the ceremony live on its Facebook page. Students then paraded throughout Sitka, blaring “Pomp and Circumstance” in the city’s first graduation parade, spurred by a pandemic that forced the school district to deviate from a traditional ceremony.