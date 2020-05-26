When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (5/26/20), it will approve the receipt of over $14 million in federal funding through the CARES Act, and it will vote on two ordinances that would dole out the coronavirus disaster funding to the public through subsidies.

The first is a utility subsidy. If it passes, citizens will be able to apply for a credit if they can demonstrate economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. Only one application per household and business would be allowed, with a July 31 submission deadline. Approved residents would receive a one-time $1,000 credit to their utility accounts. Businesses would receive $3,000.



The second is a moorage subsidy. Each eligible applicant would receive a one-time payment in their moorage account, that would be the maximum of moorage costs billed for one quarter of the calendar year.

In other business, the assembly will consider removing the requirement for an “assistant fire chief” position from city code. And it will consider authorizing the city to take out a loan from the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank in order to refinance some outstanding loans from the Alaska Energy Authority.

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6 p.m. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.