Lione Claire, with the Sitka Conservation Society, and Jennifer Nu, with the Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition, are co-organizing the first-ever Local Foods Challenge. The program is intended to share information, resources, and place-based advice from around the region. Sign up at the salt and soil website. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
