When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (6-9-20) it will take a final vote on putting $4.5 million in CARES Act funding toward subsidies for Sitkans.

So far, the city is set to receive over $14 million in CARES Act funds. Those funds must be spent following strict guidelines from the federal government, and must be related to costs incurred during the coronavirus pandemic or infrastructure that supports pandemic response.

At its last meeting, the assembly passed two subsidies on first reading: A utility subsidy for residents and businesses, and a moorage subsidy.



If the subsidies are approved, Sitkans will have until the end of July to apply. The rest of the CARES Act funding will be considered by a working group that will draft a budget for the assembly’s approval.



The assembly will also consider giving half of the current fiscal year’s federal Secure Rural Schools funding to the school district. That money can only be spent on schools and roads. Traditionally, the city splits it between the city and the school district. But the federal funding isn’t always certain, and the city went several years without receiving the money, before the program was reauthorized in 2018.

The city has already budgeted to give half of next year’s Secure Rural Schools funding to the Sitka School District. But it hasn’t decided what to do with the 2020 money. The Sitka School District has requested half, just over $220,000.

And in other business, the assembly will consider approving the city’s new athletic field use policy. It also will consider removing the city code requirement for an assistant fire chief position. It will also consider refinancing outstanding bond debt with the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank, and will consider authorizing a grant application for the Office of Justice Bulletproof Vest partnership and an application to the Alaska Sustainable Salmon Fund.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.

