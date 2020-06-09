The Sitka Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Cascade Creek Rd. Monday morning (6-8-20) after receiving calls reporting black smoke.

Sitka Fire Chief Dave Miller said that the homeowners had already extinguished most of the fire with garden hoses by the time the fire department arrived. Four firefighters responded and spent 15 to 20 minutes on the scene. The burn area was approximately 400 square feet.

There were no injuries or damages, other than to the ground. Miller said the cause of the fire is unknown.