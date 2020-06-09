The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the job market all over the state and the country. UAS Sitka is collaborating with UAS Juneau’s Career Services director to host four virtual workshops this month over Zoom to help recent graduates and job seekers work on their resumes, virtual interviewing skills and more. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with ‘College to Career’ coordinator Jeff Budd to learn more.

The workshops will take place on June 16, 17, 18 and 23. To register or for questions call 747-7795, email jjbudd@alaska.edu or follow the link to the Zoom calls here.