Public officials announced a fourth coronavirus case in Sitka on Wednesday (6-10-20).



The male patient received a rapid test for the virus the day before. He received the positive result Wednesday and began quarantining at home. A press release from Sitka Unified Command said an investigation is underway to determine the source of the virus.



The release doesn’t specify if the patient is asymptomatic or if he has traveled.

Three others have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sitka. The most recent, a non-resident male who had traveled to Sitka and was exhibiting symptoms, tested positive on June 4.

