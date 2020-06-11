Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sitka on Wednesday, June 10. That brings the city’s positive test count up to six–five resident cases and one nonresident case.

In a press release this morning (6-11-20), the city announced Sitka’s sixth case, a female patient in her sixties who tested positive on Wednesday, June 10. She was asymptomatic at the time. A male patient in his thirties also tested positive after taking a coronavirus test on Tuesday, June 9. He is asymptomatic and quarantining at home. The third case is a female patient, also in her thirties. She was tested on Friday, June 5, after experiencing mild symptoms.

The Sitka Unified Command said in a press release that investigations are currently underway to identify the source of the virus in all cases. Public Health Officials will notify and isolate persons that may have been in contact with these individuals as appropriate.

Alaska’s cumulative count is up to 593 cases statewide, according to the State Department of Health and Social Services.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.