Health officials announced three new coronavirus cases in Sitka on Saturday morning (6-13-20).

According to a press release from the Sitka Unified Command, the first patient, a woman in her twenties who was exhibiting symptoms, took a test on June 9. She received a positive test result three days later.

Two men in their forties also tested positive for the virus on Friday (6-12-20). Both were tested on June 11. One was asymptomatic and one had symptoms.



All three of the new patients are residents.



Sitka’s cumulative case count is now at 11, including nine residents and two non-resident cases. Three patients have recovered and one is currently hospitalized.



Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated with new information.